New Castle County, DE

Delmarva restoring service from Tuesday storm that carried winds as high as 87 mph

By Delaware Business Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelmarva Power is restoring service after storms with high winds hit its service area. On Tuesday night storms, with high wind gusts up to 87 mph, caused extensive damage that included downed trees hitting equipment,...

CBS Baltimore

Churchville in Harford County still dealing with extensive damage from Tuesday's storms

CHURCHVILLE, Md. -- There are homes damaged, cars totaled, wires down and trees still lying across the road in some sections of Harford County, where cleanup is still underway from Tuesday's storm. Barbara Allera-Bohlen was camping but got a phone call from her neighbors. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's a tree on your house," the neighbor told her.A tree limb snapped and came into the roof, she said.Her house has been without power for days. "We had a whole house generator, we got it two months ago. It's completely destroyed," she said.Right off her driveway, a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kent County in central Delaware * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viola, or 10 miles southwest of Dover, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Milford, Harrington, Camden, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Houston, Magnolia, Farmington, Riverview and Woodside East. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands

(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

USGS survey of Delaware Bay area for water research

The United States Geological Survey – better known as USGS – along with researchers from the University of Delaware, began part of its a full-scale survey of the Delaware River Basin last week. And chances are, if you live around the Delaware Bay, you may have gotten a...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes

Seven large red balls hanging on chains above Casho Mill Road are the talk of the town in the Newark area. The balls were recently installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation to reduce the number of too-tall trucks hitting a nearby railroad underpass. Instead, the clank of the balls should warn the driver to turn around. Anthony Merlino posted ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Local companies donate to flood damaged company

The last week of June, Ellendale Fire Company donated what was known as their Engine 75-2, to Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in Ransom Kentucky. In addition to the truck donated by Ellendale, Milton Fire Department donated a considerable amount of hose and the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company donated gear and equipment. William M. Chambers & Son assisted in getting ... Read More
ELLENDALE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Rider Ejected From Bike In Newark Friday Night

Just after 9:30, Friday evening rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder (AHH&L), Trooper 4, and County Police were dispatched to Old County Road in the area of Lyric Drive in Newark for reports of a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, crews found a motorcycle rider that had been...
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County. The invasive pest was first spotted in New Castle County in 2017, and in 2019 a quarantine was put in place to stop the movement of the lanternfly within and outside of the state. Last year, Kent County was added to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

