HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been warm out there this afternoon and there is plenty more of that on the way as we bring the curtain down on this work week. While the humidity around the region today has been noticeable, it hasn’t been off the charts and that will help us ease on into a rather comfortable evening and overnight in the mountains. Mostly clear skies should allow temperatures in the mountains to fall back into the middle 60s for overnight lows tonight.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO