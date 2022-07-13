ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

With “no guardrails,” how will Arkansas fare in SEC?

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xILKv_0geSMnTu00

Alabama coach Nick Saban is, for lack of a different term, the sage of the SEC. The things he says about the sport of college football always elicit a response.

So when Saban said “competitive balance” was one of the most important things needed in the sport, analysis pieces were written . Specifically, Saban thinks the notion of super conferences is permanent, which, in turns, throws off that competitive balance.

“We don’t have any guardrails on what we’re doing right now. We have no restrictions on who can do what. Some people are not going to be capable,” Saban said. “The bottom line is we’ll lose some competitive balance, which everything we’ve always done in college football is to maintain [that]. Same scholarships, everybody had to play by the same rules, whether it was recruiting or [something else]. Right now, that’s not how it is.”

Arkansas will be affected. The addition of Texas and Oklahoma at some point in the next three years injects two programs into the league that have, traditionally, been more powerful than the Razorbacks across most major sports.

Their addition, too, could alter the structure internally, meaning the loss of divisions. That might help the Razorbacks, however, because it would allow them, in theory, to play the current East Division teams more often. The East has been weaker than the West in football and baseball most of the last decade-plus.

“With realignment, there’s a lot of tradition in conferences that will no longer exist. I think we’ve gone through that to some degree in the past,” Saban said. “The Oklahoma-Nebraska game used to be a big game, and they’ve not been in the same conference for quite some time now.”

But Arkansas-Texas? Could return. Arkansas-Oklahoma could be massive.

All in all, it remains to be seen how the shake-up will work for Arkansas long term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn might go winless in the SEC

Predictions of a horrible season for the Auburn Tigers abound, and not just from Alabama football fans. Even the Tigers’ fan site, Auburn Wire is predicting a six-win season. That six-win threshold is pretty consistent with national media including Athlon and College Football News. Six wins are not likely...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Sec#Razorbacks#East Division
247Sports

Conference realignment: Utah president says Pac-12 'holding together' but 'everything is on the table'

Conference realignment is in full swing once again, this time with the Pac-12's future in question after USC and UCLA defected to the Big Ten effective 2024. Amid that, Utah president Taylor Randall said the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools are "holding together" for the time being, but added that the Utes athletic department is keeping all of its options on the table with a priority of best positioning itself for the future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Cornhuskers Offer 2023 4-Star DE From Mississippi

2023 four-star defensive end prospect Jamarious Brown has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 247 Sports Composite ranks Brown as the 32nd-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. Last season, Brown had 84 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and five sacks per MaxPreps. Brown has received 19 Division 1 offers. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Auburn listed as the favorite with a 37.3% chance, while Alabama is second at 17.1%. Brown attends Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Mississippi. This is Nebraska’s second offer in the past week in the state of Mississippi. On July 13, 2023 three-star defensive line prospect Caleb Bryant received an offer from the Cornhuskers. Bryant attends Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. After speaking with @BryanApplewhite I am blessed to receive my 19th D1 offer from @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost #ATG #MPvsEverybody @91Geno22USM @CoachJulius31 @bam_coach46 @CoachRMatthews4 @CoachChaseJones @KevinBass4 @BingoMediaLLC pic.twitter.com/LarodSMqsG — Jamarious Brown (J.B) (@OfficialJB16) July 13, 2022
MOSS POINT, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma looks like the trending choice for four-star LB Lewis Carter out of Tampa, Florida

Oklahoma has become an absolute machine in July and by all accounts, it’s not slowing down this month in the slightest. After starting the month ranked somewhere in the 40s nationally in team recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, Oklahoma has taken a gigantic Superman-sequel leap into the top 15 of college football recruiting and the best part is: The month of July has more commits to come.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy