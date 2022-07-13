ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum on Big Ten, SEC expansion: 'two superpowers in a survival of the fittest contest'

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Paul Finebaum is convinced that we are in a new era of college football, one that will be dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten. And the voice of (and for) college football fans throughout the country thinks that Notre Dame is currently explorings its next possible move.

The ESPN analyst, while making an appearance on WJOX 94.5 in Birmingham, AL, talked about the fallout from UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

He said that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren are overseeing discussions currently that would shape the future of college football and its balance of power.

“I think right now you’re looking at two superpowers in a survival of the fittest contest. This didn’t look like it was an active contest a year ago when the SEC took over college football for good – or so it seemed,” Finebaum said this week on his appearance in on the Birmingham sports station.

“But I think the dynamics have changed now with SC and UCLA and the domino effect that it’s had. So you know what’s interesting? I don’t know where Kevin Warren has been the last week or two. I have a pretty good idea where Greg Sankey has been and you know, he has been so far off the radar screen that he can work in the darkness of the light, so to speak.”

Finebaum then went on a very interesting sidebar talking about how conferences engage universities without running afoul of tampering. The whole interview is worth the listen.

USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 sent shockwaves throughout the sports world. The seismic moments may not be done.

As for Notre Dame, Finebaum said he has no doubt that the university is engaging in these backchannels to factfind about a possible conference alignment. Notre Dame, given both its brand and national audience, remains the biggest prize for either the SEC or the Big Ten (or the ACC).

Whatever conference lands Notre Dame, and the ramifications for media deals, sponsorships and the impact of their strong athletic program will be felt throughout the college sports landscape.

“I have no doubt in my mind communication has been at the highest level with Notre Dame and the SEC, and Notre Dame and the Big Ten,” Finebaum said.

“Because I think that’s what’s happening right now. Hey, all these people that claim to know what’s going on, I don’t think they really do because these conversations are not held where anybody knows what’s going on. You guys have undoubtedly heard a lot of the stories that are making around – the AD is talking to friends or people saying that this was happening or that it’s happening. I don’t think ADs even know, though.”

