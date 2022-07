WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officials in Wyandotte County have attempted to caution their community as COVID-19 continues to be a factor. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas stated the county has experienced its highest 7-day rolling averages of new cases since mid-February 2022. Officials stated the current average is 60% higher than the rolling average of new cases per day recorded at this time last year.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO