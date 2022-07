MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating the death of a man who was shot at a home in the 400 block of Bob White Road back in February. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on February 5, 42-year-old Eddie Antonio Thomas was shot during a fight. Thomas was taken to the hospital and then released.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO