Jack Campbell signs five-year, $25M deal with Oilers

Jack Campbell will join the Oilers. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a long-term contract. The deal, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, will be for five years and a total of $25M. Campbell’s signing in Edmonton had long been rumored, and it has now been confirmed by the league’s insiders just seconds into the new league year. Campbell has spent the past two seasons as the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he experienced a career breakout.

In Toronto, Campbell played like a true starting goalie. In parts of three seasons there, he had a .916 save percentage in 75 starts. Campbell began 2021-22 on a tear before struggling down the stretch as he battled injuries and inconsistency.

At only 30 years old, Campbell represents a long-term investment for the Oilers, who previously relied on Mike Smith, who is 40, to be their starting goalie. After an encouraging run to the Western Conference Final, Oilers GM Ken Holland has a clear mandate: turn the Oilers into a Stanley Cup contender while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are both under contract and in their primes. The team locked up Evander Kane in the early hours of Wednesday morning and have now confirmed who will be their starting goalie for possibly the next half-decade.

This deal is somewhat of a risk for the Oilers, as Campbell doesn’t offer the extensive resume a goalie like Darcy Kuemper could provide, nor does he offer much in the way of proven playoff success. But what he does provide is starting-caliber goaltending with the potential for elite performance, at a price tag lower than what other accomplished goalies have cost in the past. If Campbell can perform anything like the player the Oilers poached from Toronto last summer, Zach Hyman, this deal will be a home run for Edmonton.