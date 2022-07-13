ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri back-to-school discounts for teachers, students

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Back-to-school is a costly time for everyone and some national store chains hope to help ease the burden added to teachers and school staff. Kohl’s is thanking educators and school staff with a 25% discount, for a limited time. The chain said it’s...

