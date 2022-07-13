Video Shows Business Owner Shoving Gas Station Worker

A Huntington business owner shown in a video shoving a gas station worker said Wednesday that the tape had been edited and didn’t show the full story of the confrontation.

The tape shows Tom Stein, owner of Tommy’s Tacos, shoving the worker, who he said is named Juan, at least twice after Stein returned to the Gas Sale gas station on East Main Street when he discovered his gas cap was missing after he filled up his tank.

He said the worker “got into my face and dug his head into me, he’s cursing me…he put his hand on my shoulder,” Stein said.

The initial confrontation occurred in the booth, where the image is slightly obscured; at one point, however, Stein pushes him out of the booth, and the two exchange words again before Stein walks away. The video is then stopped and restarted, and Stein and the worker again argue, before Stein shoves him again.

The businessman said he wanted Juan to give him the owner’s phone number, expecting the gas station to pay for the lost cap after the worker acknowledged he had struggled to put it back onto the car, and at one point, the worker cursed him and played a video game on his phone rather than provide the information.

Stein realized the cap was missing about three hours after his original trip to the station.

Stein said Wednesday that he has notified police about the dispute. He said that the gas station owner, Jesse Cioffi, had put the worker and Stein together on a phone call and the two apologized to each other for a dispute that got out of hand. Since then, the video appeared on social media and has gone, and Stein says, he has been unable to reach the worker by phone.

Meantime, Yelp users have been downrating his restaurant in the last two days, churning out several one-star reviews that criticize him.