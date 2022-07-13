Coty Leigh Jensen

Clifford J. Williams, 40 of Viroqua and formerly of Warrens, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Pleasant Ridge Homes, Viroqua. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Burial to following in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

