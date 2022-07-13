ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Look: Heartwarming Photo From Michael Irvin Is Going Viral

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin often uses Twitter to provide updates on his whereabouts and latest football takes. On Tuesday, however, he decided to share a photo...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Vacation Photo

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are having quite the offseason. The two sports media celebrities took a recent vacation to Big Sky, Montana. Andrews and Thompson even got dressed for the occasion. "Giddy up @charissajthompson #winners 💕💕 here for all of this!!," Constance Schwartz wrote. "I don’t care...
BIG SKY, MT
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
TMZ.com

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Shoots Shot At Lizzo, 'I Need You!'

Glen "Big Baby" Davis' hoop days may be over, but he's still shooting his shot ... at Lizzo!!!. It all went down on the "ALL THE SMOKE" podcast ... when the former NBA star, who's been showing the female rapper mad love on his IG page, was asked if Lizzo was his celebrity crush.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Owns What Could Be An Untouchable NFL Record

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his first NFL individual award when he was named last season’s Comeback Player of the Year. It is a fitting honor for the former LSU standout who saw his rookie season cut short due to an ACL and MCL tear. But he bounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zach Wilson Mom Video Goes Viral: Fans React

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the story of the NFL offseason. Rumors about his dating life have been circulating on social media this month. Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the NFL quarterback of "sleeping with his mom's best friend." The social-media comment has since been deleted. Zach's mom,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Retirement News

After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Training Camp Tweet Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to open their 2022 training camp soon. And all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the heat - literally. Earlier today former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz posted a screencap of the upcoming weather forecast in Kansas City. The high temperatures will range between 98 and 105 degrees throughout the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Michael Thomas Workout Video Is Going Viral

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas has been out of action since the 2020 season. Fortunately, he appears to be making progress in his recovery process. Thomas shared videos of him running routes on his Instagram account this Friday night. For the first time in a long time, Thomas is...
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Reveals His Late-Night Dessert Choice

Ahead of his second NFL season with the New England Patriots, Mac Jones is in "the best shape of his life." While the former 15th overall pick is on the path to a more healthy lifestyle, he still indulges in some treats here and there. On Friday, Jones handed out...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders "Squashes Beef" With Nick Saban

Whatever disagreements Deion Sanders and Nick Saban had earlier this offseason have been squashed. On Thursday, the Jackson State head coach posted a video with Saban from the set of an Aflac advertisement — a campaign the two football legends have worked on together for quite some time. "Two...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son, A.J., Announces New Commitment

A.J. Vinatieri, the son of NFL kicking legend Adam Vinatieri, has announced a new college commitment. Two weeks after decommitting from UMass, Vinatieri committed to Ball State on Saturday. The Zionsville (Ind.) product will join the Cardinals for the upcoming 2022 season. "Excited for what the future holds," Vinatieri wrote...
NFL
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

