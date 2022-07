A man walks smoothly into a packed Las Vegas casino. He's dressed in a suit, standing out from the rest of the gamblers and high-rollers, and has a determined, focused strut — like a man on a mission. People look up from their card tables and slot machines to watch him walk by. Is he an FBI agent? Is he undercover? Is he at this casino to make some kind of bust? The well-dressed man walks up to the teller behind the counter, pulls out his wallet to show off his badge, and in a polite yet gruff voice states: "Official Buffet Tester. Surprise inspection."

