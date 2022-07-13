ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Edmonton Oilers sign goaltender Calvin Pickard

By Zach Laing
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickard, 30, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2nd round of the 2010 draft and has bounced between a number of teams. Throughout his career, he’s split time between the NHL and AHL. He’s played in...

