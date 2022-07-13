ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Head Of Security Has Violent Criminal Past

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sU8sg_0geSHz0R00
Source: Mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new hire has a violent history. Radar has discovered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new head of security, Alberto Alvarez, was charged with felony domestic violence and has two DUIs under his belt.

Alvarez, who served as Michael Jackson's bodyguard, was also reportedly fired by the Jackson family after they learned about his criminal history.

Harry was photographed with Alvarez earlier this year. It was revealed the prince had hired Jackson's rejected security after being pictured riding bikes with Alvarez in town around the former British royals' ritzy Montecito, California, neighborhood.

Now, disturbing details are emerging about the man in charge of Harry and Meghan's safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Di6zt_0geSHz0R00
Source: Mega

Alvarez was charged with felony domestic violence for "corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner" as well as disturbing the peace in 2000, reported Daily Mail.

However, the judge dismissed the domestic violence charge as part of his plea deal, and he was given just three years of probation.

In 2009, Alvarez was convicted of a DUI and driving without a license. Jackson's ex-security personnel was given three years' probation and fined $390.

He also agreed to "successfully complete a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program," according to court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLBys_0geSHz0R00
Source: Mega

The trouble didn't stop there for Alvarez. Two years later, he was arrested for a second DUI.

Alvarez — who has worked alongside celebrities for decades — spent 8 nights in the Los Angeles County jail. The judge ordered him to complete an 18-month "alcohol and other drug education and counseling program" for DUI "second-offenders" and slapped Alvarez with four months of probation.

In 2010, the Jackson family reported axed Alvarez off their payroll after "they discovered he had a criminal record and no longer felt he should be near the family's large brood of children."

He had worked alongside Michael for 5 years, even sticking by him through the King of Pop's 2004 child molestation trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxvQ0_0geSHz0R00
Source: Mega

He was also with Jackson just days before his death in 2009 and became a key and controversial player in the death investigation.

Alvarez told the LAPD that doctor Conrad Murray quit performing CPR on Michael to hide the vials of Propofol.

