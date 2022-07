WAMAC, IL — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old Centralia man to 20 years in prison after the man had earlier pleaded guilty to two weapons charges. A federal grand jury indicted Ian Merideth last August on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen firearms. Then in February Meredith pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO