Western Carolina students graduate

Did you know that fried chicken played a key role in the founding of Stanfield in the beginning of the 20th century?. Or that when Badin was first formed in the early 1900s, it was a large construction site in an undeveloped community and so whenever Mr. Cox, the local doctor, made house calls, he was known to carry his “just in case” gun?
Many newcomers will grace ballots this fall as filing for municipal office concluded on Friday. Albemarle: Chris Bramlett, TJ Morgan and Scott Hopkins for council member at-large, Devron Furr, David Hunt and Tanner Denton for district two and David Morgan and Chris Whitley for district four. Badin: Anne Harwood, Selenia...
Albemarle: Chris Bramlett, TJ Morgan and Scott Hopkins for council member at-large, Devron Furr, David Hunt and Tanner Denton for district two and David Morgan and Chris Whitley for district four. Badin: Dale Ward for council member at-large, Charlie Council for East District and Deloris Chambers and Daniel Quick for...
Comments / 0