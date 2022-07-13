ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FWC Approves Final Rule To Modify Gag Grouper Recreational Season In Florida Gulf

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czqH1_0geSHFqN00

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a final rule, effective January 1, 2023, modifying the recreational season for gag grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The recreational season for gag grouper in Gulf state waters will be open Sept. 1 – Nov. 10.

This modification for gag grouper in Gulf state waters is intended to prevent overfishing, improve stock abundance and help ensure future gag fishing opportunities.

This change is consistent with pending regulations in adjacent federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of gag grouper, in addition to other reef fish.

The State Reef Fish Survey uses in-person interviews and a mail survey to collect information on recreational fishing for reef fish, such as gag grouper, from private boats. These methods provide the FWC with a clearer picture of the health of reef fish stocks throughout the state and help ensure the long-term sustainability of recreational fishing in Florida.

In the news: Treasure Island Fire Rescue Giving Away Free Child Life Jackets July 25

The State Reef Fish Angler designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. This designation makes recreational anglers eligible for selection to receive a mail survey component of the State Reef Fish Survey.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
wqcs.org

USACE: Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - July 13, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The Corps makes adjustments to help manage lake levels with consideration to factors including current conditions and protected species. The South Florida Water Management District continues closely monitoring algal activity,...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Forest Service Now Accepting Applications for Carbon Sequestration Program

(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/July 15, 2022) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program, a state-funded grant aimed at establishing and protecting robust forest lands in Florida by providing incentive payments to landowners. Applications will be accepted through August 12, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Fish Stocks#Fishing Boats#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fwc Approves
sflcn.com

Benefits of Having an LLC in Florida in 2022

The reasons why entrepreneurs set up LLCs in Florida have to do not only with excellent weather conditions of the state and the advantages of this entity type but also with the possibilities of Florida itself. This subject is worth exploring in more detail if you plan to start your business in this state.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida seeks to curb problem of abandoned boats

- Owners of boats at risk of becoming derelict would be able to rid themselves of the vessels at no cost under a state program. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday advanced rule changes for the "Vessel Turn-In Program," which is intended to help speed the removal of privately owned boats that have been abandoned, wrecked, junked, or substantially dismantled in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News

Step inside Florida's best Japanese garden

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Experience the essence of Japan in Florida at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. This living exhibit features a 16-acre park of renowned Japanese gardens, tranquil waterfalls, winding nature trails, world-class bonsai display, galleries of historical and contemporary Asian art, and so much more. Morikami is...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy