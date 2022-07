OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Detention Center says an inmate has died less than a day after his arrest after a fight with his cellmate. In a Monday statement, the detention center said 46-year-old Shawn Slavens died June 25 at a hospital after being found unconscious in the cell. Court records show Slavens was arrested the day before for indecent exposure.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO