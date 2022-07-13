ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland families look for closure as Nikolas Cruz's sentencing trial nears

By Linnie Supall
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Parkland community is looking for closure as the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz is set to begin Monday. The confessed Parkland school shooter is hoping his life is spared as a jury prepares to hear arguments from attorneys. Cruz, 23, is responsible for...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 28

Capital defense attorney Casey Secor pauses while making arguments during during a hearing in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Investigation After Woman’s Fall

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 11, 2022. On 07/06/2022, a vehicle was abandoned on Nob Hill Rd. Contact was made with owner by Boca Raton Police Department. The owner advised that the vehicle broke down in that location and was advised Westway Towing was towing it because it was obstructing the roadway.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Talk Media

2 Charged With Murder in Coral Springs Barber Shop Shooting

Two men responsible for shooting a man in his face at the High Def Barbershop in Coral Springs have been charged with murder, court records show. According to the Coral Springs Police Department, Trae Butler, 18, of Lauderhill, and Richard Fowler, 20, of Plantation, were arrested following the July 13 shooting at the barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Broward County on oxycodone charge

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents. Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond. According to NBC6, he bonded out and was released late Saturday afternoon. Black was ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida cop accused of using police computer to track woman down at her home

A Coconut Creek police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly using his police computer to track down a woman whom he wanted to meet at her house. Police Officer Scott Hysell, 41, is accused of using his police access to identify and meet the unidentified woman in October. According to the incident report, Hysell accessed the information “via a computer outside the scope of his ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#School Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Man identified in Tamarac murder suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man who reportedly shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide in Tamarac earlier this week has been identified. Broward sheriff's deputies were sent to a townhome in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard early Thursday after a 911 hang-up call. Arriving deputies were able to contact a juvenile who was on the second floor. When they entered, they found the bodies of a man and woman on the kitchen floor. The man was identified as 39-year-old Russell Gardner. According to detectives, preliminary information reveals that the woman was shot multiple times, and Gardner had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four children, ranging from 5 months old to 11 years old were also found inside the residence, they were unharmed.
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN BOCA RATON ATTACK

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has confirmed that Dena Vanvoorhis, 65, of Sharon, Connecticut was shot and killed in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace on Sunday. She is the victim of the murder-suicide that continues to be the subject of controversy involving the Boca Raton Police Department.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Police Sergeant Who Targeted Women in His Custody Sentenced to Prison

A onetime Hialeah police sergeant who took a plea deal after he was alleged of taking advantage of and forcing sex acts on women in his custody has turned himself in to begin serving a three-year sentence. Jesus Menocal Jr. turned himself in to a federal prison in Pennsylvania over...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy