CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been more than two weeks since a Charlotte man was last seen by his loved ones. Douglas Kocher is a 44-year-old father of two and has not been seen or heard from in 17 days. In fact, the last time anyone was able to get in contact with him was on June 27 when he texted his girlfriend, Jennifer Beck.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO