The uneven Japanese animated fantasy “The Deer King” often resembles the sort of Studio Ghibli action-adventure that made animation figurehead Hayao Miyazaki internationally famous, especially “Princess Mononoke” and “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.” “The Deer King” not only looks like those Studio Ghibli staples, but also follows a plot that recalls Ghibli-style high fantasies: two warring feudal kingdoms try either to capture or enlist Van (voiced by Shin’ichi Tsutsumi in the Japanese version, Ray Chase in the English dub), a resourceful ex-soldier who may or may not be immune to a devastating plague.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO