4,000 beagles in need of new home after being rescued from breeding facility

Thousands of beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility that has been accused of having unfit conditions, and they will all soon be in need of a new home.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a Virginia-based nonprofit, says it’s partnering with the Humane Society to remove about 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a breading facility that supplies Beagles for medical and other research.

Virginia legislature recently passed a number of bills to enforce better treatment of the dogs at Envigo after the company was in violation of animal welfare laws, according to the animal rescue.

A plan to transfer all of the remaining dogs to the animal rescue was jointly submitted to the Court for approval by Envigo, the Department of Justice and the Humane Society. The court has since approved the transfer plan and the dogs will soon be moved off the premises.

“This will be one of the largest efforts ever for dogs. We are thrilled to be an ongoing part of this historic victory for these dogs,” the animal rescue said. “We are looking for fosters and adopters for these dogs as well as donations to offset our costs of transporting and vetting them! This will be a huge undertaking and donations are needed!”

It will cost an average of $265 per dog to get them fully vetted and ready for adoption.

Anyone who can foster a beagle is urged to contact info@homewardtrails.org

