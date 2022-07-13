ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski: Second unretirement will not happen

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xM7ak_0geSAWHb00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski insists he's hanging up his cleats for good. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time, even his agent suspected there could be a chance at another return if Tom Brady made a midseason pitch. Gronk attempted to shoot down Drew Rosenhaus’ speculation.

The future Hall of Fame tight end, who ended his first retirement to reunite with Brady in Tampa in 2020, said he would not unretire for a second time.

“I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time, ask him how he’s doing, tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football; no,” Gronkowski said (via ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss; video link), when asked how he would respond to a Brady request for a second unretirement.

“I’m done with football. Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Gronkowski initially unretired in April 2020, with the Bucs acquiring his rights for a fourth-round pick. The All-Decade performer became instrumental to Tampa Bay’s 2020 Super Bowl LV run and re-signed with the team on a one-year, $8M deal that included incentives — ones Brady helped him reach late in the season. Gronkowski’s 802 receiving yards last season — in just 12 games — were the most he had accumulated since his 2017 All-Pro campaign.

Gronk, 33, was never able to fully capitalize on his talents, being tied to a Patriots extension signed in 2012 all the way through his 2020 Bucs debut season. (Though, the popular ex-NFLer has found a few other income streams.) It is unclear what the Bucs offered this offseason, but it was not enough to delay another retirement. While Gronk cannot be completely moved off the NFL radar, especially after Brady put off his own retirement to play again, the Bucs are set to enter training camp with Cameron Brate and two Day 3 rookies at tight end.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Who will win Titans' No. 2 RB job?

The Titans offense has undergone a number of changes this offseason, but the unit’s catalyst will once again be in place for the start of the upcoming season. Derrick Henry is poised to handle a heavy workload as always, but there is much to be sorted out regarding the rest of the position’s depth chart.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers LB Quay Walker to start immediately?

The Packers double-dipped not only on the defensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2022 draft, but on the program from which they selected both Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Each of the Georgia products figure to play significant roles on the team’s defense for years to come, but the latter could see a significant role right away during his rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Von Miller reveals details of Cowboys', Rams' offers

Von Miller chose the Bills in free agency, signing a six-year deal worth $120M. The contract included $45M guaranteed at signing and $51.4M in total guarantees. The Bills needed to come in with an offer that lured Miller away from Los Angeles and kept him out of Dallas. Both the Cowboys and Rams made strong runs at the future Hall of Fame edge rusher.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Pro Football Rumors

Ruling for Deshaun Watson not expected for 'a few weeks'

Post-hearing briefs from both sides in the Deshaun Watson case are due Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Following the submissions of these summaries, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson will come to a decision on the Browns quarterback’s punishment in connection with his alleged sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct.
NFL
On3.com

Greg McElroy breaks down expectations for Michigan roster

Michigan is coming off the best season of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. After six seasons of competing for the playoff, they finally broke through with a 12-2 season that included a berth in the CFP. Success like that, though, doesn’t come without a price. The Wolverines lost personnel across the board from that team yet still have the expectation of competing again in the Big Ten. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy says Michigan should be just fine even with all the changes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Could Kyle Rudolph return to Minnesota?

If Vikings fans were devastated when fan-favorite Kyle Rudolph and the team parted ways after 2020, they might be very relieved to know that a reunion could be in store. A return to Minnesota for the 11-year tight end, who spent his first decade in the NFL with the team from the Land of 10,000 lakes, is reportedly "not off the table." Minnesota's offense would offense would then be very complete, especially if Rudolph could contribute half of what he put up in his time with the team from 2011-2020.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings, Bucs interested in TE Kyle Rudolph

It sounds like Kyle Rudolph‘s market is starting to heat up. ESPN’s Field Yates reports (via Twitter) that the veteran tight end has drawn interest from “multiple teams.” His known suitors include the Buccaneers and the Vikings. Fowler expects Rudolph to land somewhere before the start of training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

49ers expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in July?

With Baker Mayfield finally being moved to the Panthers, the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo domino looms. Carolina completing its long-rumored deal with Cleveland removes a Garoppolo destination from the equation, giving San Francisco an interesting task in the weeks to come. This process could well end with the 49ers releasing...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers to address OLB depth following final roster cuts?

The team is obviously set when it comes to their starting lineup. T.J. Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, while former third-round pick Alex Highsmith is coming off a breakout year that saw him compile six sacks. That duo may be one of the best OLB tandems in the NFL, and Highsmith is hoping they can establish themselves as the best OLB grouping by taking his own game to another level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Espn Com#Bucs
Pro Football Rumors

Second-year RT Dillon Radunz has chance to win Titans' starting job

Second-year pro Dillon Radunz has the chance to win the Titans’ starting right tackle job, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. That jibes with an ESPN report from last month, and it makes plenty of sense given that Radunz was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft with the expectation that he would be a long-term bookend on Tennessee’s O-line.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Assessing the Steelers' RB depth behind star Najee Harris

There aren’t many questions surrounding the Steelers’ approach to the running back position. As a rookie last season, Najee Harris put forth a workload worthy of a Pro Bowl selection and accounted for around 75% of Pittsburgh’s rush attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. While that may not sound overwhelming, the next closest player, Benny Snell Jr., accounted for only about 8% of the team’s rush attempts and 6% of the team’s rushing yards. Despite the seemingly small contribution, Snell is still the favorite to back up Harris next season, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks doing homework on Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

Jimmy Garoppolo has generated internal discussions among Seahawks brass, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, who adds the team has gone through film of how the four-plus-year 49ers starter would fit. While the Seahawks did not blink as the Panthers finalized their Mayfield trade, a Garoppolo-to-Seattle scenario appears in play. Although...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bengals looking to add wide receiver depth

The writer notes that the organization could seek help via the waiver wire as teams begin to trim their rosters, but he adds that it could also look toward the trade market if it's truly targeting a specific name. If any of the team’s top-three wideouts suffer an injury during the preseason, then the front office would surely “turn up the aggressiveness” as they pursue that extra depth.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Lamar Jackson not considering holding out of training camp

When asked during his fourth annual “Funday with LJ” event on Saturday if he and the Ravens will agree to a new deal before training camp begins on July 26, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said, “[h]opefully. I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing” (via Safid Deen of USA Today). Jackson added that he is not presently considering a training camp holdout.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy