ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons sign second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxkv2_0geSAIAf00
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons now have Ebiketie, the No. 38 overall pick in this year’s draft, signed through 2025. Desmond Ridder is now the only unsigned Falcons rookie. Fewer than 25 draft choices have yet to sign their rookie deals.

Ebiketie is slated to be an edge rusher for the Falcons, who have retooled on the edge this offseason. Ebiketie and third-rounder DeAngelo Malone join Georgia native Lorenzo Carter — a former Giants third-round pick — as new additions to the group this offseason. Ebiketie is not a lock to start for the Falcons in Week 1, but his draft slot and the team’s lack of impact players on the edge would make such a reality unsurprising.

A Temple recruit who later transferred to Penn State, Ebiketie broke out as a senior in 2021. He registered 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, helping the Nittany Lions rank seventh in Division I-FBS scoring defense. Ebiketie recorded two sacks against College Football Playoff-bound Michigan and notched at least one TFL in all but one game last season.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Who will win Titans' No. 2 RB job?

The Titans offense has undergone a number of changes this offseason, but the unit’s catalyst will once again be in place for the start of the upcoming season. Derrick Henry is poised to handle a heavy workload as always, but there is much to be sorted out regarding the rest of the position’s depth chart.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers to address OLB depth following final roster cuts?

The team is obviously set when it comes to their starting lineup. T.J. Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, while former third-round pick Alex Highsmith is coming off a breakout year that saw him compile six sacks. That duo may be one of the best OLB tandems in the NFL, and Highsmith is hoping they can establish themselves as the best OLB grouping by taking his own game to another level.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Ruling for Deshaun Watson not expected for 'a few weeks'

Post-hearing briefs from both sides in the Deshaun Watson case are due Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Following the submissions of these summaries, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson will come to a decision on the Browns quarterback’s punishment in connection with his alleged sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
Pro Football Rumors

Von Miller reveals details of Cowboys', Rams' offers

Von Miller chose the Bills in free agency, signing a six-year deal worth $120M. The contract included $45M guaranteed at signing and $51.4M in total guarantees. The Bills needed to come in with an offer that lured Miller away from Los Angeles and kept him out of Dallas. Both the Cowboys and Rams made strong runs at the future Hall of Fame edge rusher.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bengals looking to add wide receiver depth

The writer notes that the organization could seek help via the waiver wire as teams begin to trim their rosters, but he adds that it could also look toward the trade market if it's truly targeting a specific name. If any of the team’s top-three wideouts suffer an injury during the preseason, then the front office would surely “turn up the aggressiveness” as they pursue that extra depth.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Giants#American Football#Nittany Lions#College Football Playoff
Pro Football Rumors

Packers LB Quay Walker to start immediately?

The Packers double-dipped not only on the defensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2022 draft, but on the program from which they selected both Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker. Each of the Georgia products figure to play significant roles on the team’s defense for years to come, but the latter could see a significant role right away during his rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Falcons trade LB Deion Jones?

Jones was an immediate impact player as a rookie out of LSU, starting all but three games in his first season of NFL play, finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey, and forcing a fumble in the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI overtime loss. Jones’ sophomore season didn’t show any drop off as he took over the full-time starting role in the middle and made his first (and only) Pro Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys sign veteran LB Malik Jefferson

Jefferson was a standout during his time at Texas, including a 2017 campaign where he earned Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Despite warnings from the College Advisory Board that he should stay in college, Jefferson decided to forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL draft. While he was originally expected to be a second-round pick, he ended up sliding to the Bengals in the third round (No. 78).
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Five-time Pro Bowl LT Duane Brown arrested

Brown, who will turn 37 in August, has long been one of the top left tackles in the game. Despite his strong 2021 performance, during which he enjoyed perfect attendance, earned the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career and rated as Pro Football Focus’ 37th-best OT out of 83 qualifiers, there has not been significant interest in his services this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

49ers expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in July?

With Baker Mayfield finally being moved to the Panthers, the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo domino looms. Carolina completing its long-rumored deal with Cleveland removes a Garoppolo destination from the equation, giving San Francisco an interesting task in the weeks to come. This process could well end with the 49ers releasing...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore in store for increased workload

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is expected to see more of the field in 2022, as Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus writes. Given the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency and the six-game suspension that DeAndre Hopkins will serve to start the season, that should not come as much of a surprise, but it is noteworthy nonetheless.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings, Bucs interested in TE Kyle Rudolph

It sounds like Kyle Rudolph‘s market is starting to heat up. ESPN’s Field Yates reports (via Twitter) that the veteran tight end has drawn interest from “multiple teams.” His known suitors include the Buccaneers and the Vikings. Fowler expects Rudolph to land somewhere before the start of training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy