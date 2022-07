The Osage County Commissioners will soon reconvene in the Ag Building of the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska to conduct their regular business. On the agenda for the Commissioners is the possible approval of a 2023 SAFE Oklahoma grant application for the purchase of a Lemer drone and four flock safety cameras. The approval of financial support to Osage County Rural Water District 5 will be weighed as well.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO