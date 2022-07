The women of “The View” won’t be believing anyone who says that abortion won’t be criminalized thanks to the reversal of Roe v. Wade anytime soon. During Thursday’s episode, the hosts got into the problems that are cropping up nationwide as states continue to try and figure out what’s legal and what isn’t following the reversal of the precedent that secured a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her own body. The women expressed their outrage over states that penalize the people who help women get an abortion, by providing travel, lodging or any other means of assistance, arguing that the inevitable next step will be criminally charging women who have one.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO