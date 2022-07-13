ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost guns, suspected marijuana found in Waldorf drug bust

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Maryland Independent
 3 days ago

Multiple ghost guns and over 6 kilograms of suspected marijuana was discovered in a recent drug bust by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains and Michael David Griffith Jr., 20, of Waldorf were both arrested on July 8 and charged with 10 felony counts for manufacturing controlled dangerous substances, four counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of production equipment and four counts of firearm use of a drug trafficking crime.

Both were also charged with five misdemeanors related to drug possession and possession of high-capacity magazines.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the narcotics enforcement section and emergency services teams from Charles and St. Mary’s sheriff’s offices served a warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf on July 8.

When officers entered the residence, they detained Griffith, who was named in the warrant, and Brown, who was at the residence at the time of the search but not named in the warrant, according to charging documents.

A second individual named in the warrant was not at the residence at the time, according to charging documents.

During their search, deputies found approximately 16 pounds of suspected marijuana, 200 doses of suspected LSD, 43 grams of suspected THC products and 30 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Charging documents state that detectives also found $4,693 and three polymer 80 handguns and a “privately made AR-15 style rifle.”

All four weapons were classified as “ghost guns” in charging documents as none of the weapons had serial numbers.

Detectives also found alleged materials used in the packing and sale of drugs including digital scales, glass containers and mason jars, measuring cups and packing equipment.

Griffith and Brown were both ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.

Brown is due in court on Aug. 10 for a preliminary inquiry, while Griffith is due in court on Aug. 12 for a preliminary inquiry.

