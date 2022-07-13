Hull sign Colombian forward Oscar Estupinan

Hull have signed Colombia forward Oscar Estupinan as a free agent following his departure from Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Estupinan scored 15 goals in 28 appearances in the Portuguese top flight last season.

Hull said on their official website: “The 25-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the club and will become the Tigers’ sixth summer transfer.”

Estupinan joined Guimaraes from Colombian side Once Caldas in 2017 and has had loan spells in Ecuador, with Sporting Club Barcelona, and Turkey, with Denizlispor.

He made his solitary appearance for Colombia as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 friendly win against Saudi Arabia in May.

The Tigers had previously added Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri, Nathan Baxter and Tobias Figueiredo to their squad since finishing 19th in the Sky Bet Championship under Shota Arveladze last season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox