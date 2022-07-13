ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the best Dreamcloud mattress deal we've ever seen?

By Jaclyn Turner
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Dreamcloud)

Well, we may be in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day deals, but perhaps the best deal of the sale JUST went live. And it's available for a very limited time.

If you've yet to choose among one of the amazing Prime Day mattress sales, you can scoop up the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress for nearly 40% off. A queen normally costs $999, but not for the next few hours. You can only pick up this deal on Amazon, as the promo is not on offer on Dreamcloud's direct website.

Beyond being one of our favorite mattresses, we also rate it very highly for stomach sleepers and those with back pain. Our reviewer gave this luxury hybrid mattress a 4.5-star rating in her Dreamcloud mattress review noting how she experienced the right blend of firmness and softness in this mattress that made her feel like she was being cradled on a cloud.

Dreamcloud Amazon Prime Day Deal

While it’s hard to beat a luxury hybrid mattress for this price, if you're not fully convinced just yet,here are the features we think make this deal pretty unbeatable:

  • Includes a patented “stay put” technology thanks to the individually wrapped coils and supportive foam layer that drastically reduce the feeling of your partner (or cats) movement during the night
  • The gel, latex, and coil system all work in tandem to ensure body heat is properly diffused while promoting airflow and regulating temperature
  • Features high density gel-based memory foam that relieves pressure points for a much more comfortable sleep
  • The Cashmere Blend Euro Top is both comfy and temperature regulating
  • A 365 day trial with free delivery and returns makes this a guilt-free purchase.

Dreamcloud Hybrid Mattress Specs

  • Tension: Luxury firm, 6.5 firmness out of 10
  • Type: Luxury hybrid design
  • Construction materials: five layers include quilted foam covered in cashmere, gel memory foam, supportive foam, innerspring coil system, solid foam foundation
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and cal king
  • Height: 15 inches

Real Homes

Real Homes

