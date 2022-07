Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75% last year, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Florida Ports Council. The 2021-2022 Seaport Mission Plan reflects an industry which is rebounding from the pandemic’s impact. Waterborne cargo in Florida jumped from 112 million tons in 2019, to 195 million tons in ‘21.

