Man fires gun during argument over air conditioner, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men are in the Lancaster County Jail after deputies found $1.8 million worth of drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Lincoln Wednesday. John Kirschner, 60, of St. Paul, Minn., and Wesley Stayberg, 30, of Hudson, Wis., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of evading drug tax.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO