The return of the Webster Firemen’s Parade was met with beautiful weather and an appreciative crowd Thursday night as thousands watched it make its way down Main Street. This year’s parade, which lasted around 75 minutes, wasn’t as long as others have been, and the crowds were lighter than I would have expected after a two-year hiatus. But otherwise, the event was the same loud, colorful, musical spectacle that we have come to know and love.

WEBSTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO