Underground ‘bunker’ full of stolen property discovered at camp, California police say

Officers following up on a commercial burglary found a hidden underground “bunker” full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police reported.

The loot included stolen firearms, tools and equipment, a Twitter post by the San Jose Police Department said.

Officers visited the camp Tuesday, July 12, while investigating a burglary from a day earlier, the post said.

Photos posted to Twitter show the entrance to the bunker and what appears to be a room inside shored up with wood, along with photos of rifles and tools found inside.

Six people were arrested in connection with the thefts, police said in a follow-up post. The stolen property will be returned to the owners.