The Sacramento Bee

Underground ‘bunker’ full of stolen property discovered at camp, California police say

By Don Sweeney
 3 days ago
Officers following up on a commercial burglary found a makeshift underground bunker full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police say. San Jose Police Department

Officers following up on a commercial burglary found a hidden underground “bunker” full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police reported.

The loot included stolen firearms, tools and equipment, a Twitter post by the San Jose Police Department said.

Officers visited the camp Tuesday, July 12, while investigating a burglary from a day earlier, the post said.

Photos posted to Twitter show the entrance to the bunker and what appears to be a room inside shored up with wood, along with photos of rifles and tools found inside.

Six people were arrested in connection with the thefts, police said in a follow-up post. The stolen property will be returned to the owners.

Dee-Jay
3d ago

Ill wait for the advocates who say we all need to be more compassionate and give the homeless whatever they need... ah huh nope.

Joe Sixpack
3d ago

One bad Apple doesn’t mean they are all doing this. However, this is too elaborate to be ignored. Sweep the camps like Poland in the late 1930’s seem to be our only option. We are certainly becoming immune to our most vulnerable amongst us. Justice however, must be done.

Scott Furtak
3d ago

My, my, my….no worries stealing stuff, starting fires, etc…they have a direct line to Gavin & Uncle Joe.

