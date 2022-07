There is no denying that iconic musician Johnny Cash had his troubles. Throughout his career, Cash struggled with drugs and staying sober. That all changed when he fell in love with his wife June Carter who handled the man and his outlaw image. Nicknamed The Man in Black, Johnny Cash fought his addictions while becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time. During his career, the singer sold over 90 million records worldwide. And through it all, the legendary singer was a dedicated family man according to his son John Carter Cash.

RELIGION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO