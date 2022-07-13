ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCXwI_0geS4Qag00

TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy.

The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites.

This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist.

Customers will be able to grab two variants - the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle, and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle comes on a flour tortilla and is packed with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce.

While the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is also served on a flour tortilla, crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, but comes with an avocado ranch sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HtZ2_0geS4Qag00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvWNo_0geS4Qag00

The chain uses its fried chicken that fans quickly adored.

The tacos first hit the scene in February for a limited time, and foodies couldn’t get enough.

Both items can be ordered as part of the Cantina Crispy Chicken Deluxe Box for $7.49.

The box consists of one of the two Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, a Chalupa Supreme, a beefy five-Layer Burrito, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Plus, customers who use the Taco Bell app from June 23 to July 18 can get the tacos for only $2 at participating locations.

What fans are saying

Many foodies have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the fan favorite.

One fan posted: “I have not been able to shut up about the chipotle cantina crispy chicken taco bell taco I've told at least four different people in the past 24 hours to go and get one.”

Some have even said that the taco reminds them of a popular McDonald’s item - the snack wrap.

McDonald’s snack wrap started in the mid-2000s but was discontinued in 2020.

The wraps had Canadian chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and creamy ranch sauce.

They were available in grilled or crispy.

Another Twitter user said: “So Taco Bell has crispy chicken cantina soft tacos and DARE I SAY…. they taste just like a snack wrap.”

A different Twitter user added: "Taco Bell Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is giving McDonald's a run for their money on their old snack wraps."

The Sun reveals when customers can get the Taco Bell Mango Whip Freeze.

Plus, Taco Bell is making major drive-thru change – and it may solve a problem fans complain about.

Comments / 25

Related
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Snack Wrap#Grilled Chicken#Taco Bell Cantina#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#Avocado Ranch#Chalupa Supreme
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GMA

Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert. Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!. 16 Handles. Rewards members will receive 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
601K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy