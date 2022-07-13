Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps

TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy.

The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites.

This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist.

Customers will be able to grab two variants - the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle, and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle comes on a flour tortilla and is packed with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce.

While the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is also served on a flour tortilla, crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, but comes with an avocado ranch sauce.

The chain uses its fried chicken that fans quickly adored.

The tacos first hit the scene in February for a limited time, and foodies couldn’t get enough.

Both items can be ordered as part of the Cantina Crispy Chicken Deluxe Box for $7.49.

The box consists of one of the two Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, a Chalupa Supreme, a beefy five-Layer Burrito, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Plus, customers who use the Taco Bell app from June 23 to July 18 can get the tacos for only $2 at participating locations.

What fans are saying

Many foodies have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the fan favorite.

One fan posted: “I have not been able to shut up about the chipotle cantina crispy chicken taco bell taco I've told at least four different people in the past 24 hours to go and get one.”

Some have even said that the taco reminds them of a popular McDonald’s item - the snack wrap.

McDonald’s snack wrap started in the mid-2000s but was discontinued in 2020.

The wraps had Canadian chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and creamy ranch sauce.

They were available in grilled or crispy.

Another Twitter user said: “So Taco Bell has crispy chicken cantina soft tacos and DARE I SAY…. they taste just like a snack wrap.”

A different Twitter user added: "Taco Bell Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is giving McDonald's a run for their money on their old snack wraps."

