‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off on Ken Jennings’ Tweet About Show’s Major Update

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, Jeopardy! made the exciting announcement that it would be welcoming back its studio audience for the coming season (Season 39), set to begin filming at the end of the summer. Fans were thrilled by the news, as the show simply isn’t the same without the key component that is its live audience.

According to current part-time host Ken Jennings, the late Alex Trebek would have been overjoyed by the news as well. In a touching Twitter post following the announcement, Jennings shared a message to the legendary game show host.

“This is very exciting,” Ken Jennings wrote, before adding, “Nobody would be more pleased about this than Alex himself. He was a natural showman (as anyone who ever saw a Jeopardy! taping can attest) and was never quite as happy doing the audience-less shows of the pandemic era. We’re back, Alex!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Demand Ken Jennings’ Return as Host

Fans were so excited by the return of the audience that tickets flew off the virtual shelves with unbelievable speed. In the replies to Ken Jennings’ heartfelt response to the news, however, it became clear that the return of the audience was a distant second to the return of Jennings in the minds of fans.

For close to a year, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have amicably shared the hosting lectern (though if you go by fans’ responses to the dual hosting era, it’s been a brutal 11-month battle). Early on, fans determined that they preferred Ken over Mayim. As such, they have vehemently campaigned for the former to become the permanent host ever since.

So, when Ken announced that he was taking a few months away from the show back in May, fans responded with a wave of outrage. Since his departure, the Jeopardy! host has been absolutely inundated with demands for his return.

It’s no surprise, then, that fans took the opportunity to beg for his return in response to his recent announcement. “Please hurry back! It’s barely watchable without you!” one fan wrote. “When are you coming back? So, so miss you hosting the show!!!” another said.

“Yes! But the most important question is: are you [Ken Jennings] going to be permanent host? That’s what we all care about and want to know,” added a third.

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
WATCH: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Misses His ‘Partner’ Vanna White in Hilarious Vacation Post

When it comes to missing his longtime “partner” Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak does not mince words with his daughter. See, Pat’s on vacation with Maggie Sajak and bemoans the fact that Vanna isn’t around. Um, well, it’s a rather humorous moment between Pat and Maggie. We think you will get a laugh out of this hilarious video Maggie shared on her Instagram account. Take a listen and keep your eyes open, too.
‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Just Discover Major Ken Jennings Announcement?

Phrasing things just right is oftentimes incredibly important. Especially when teasing an upcoming on a popular TV game show while eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans watching!. Recently, Jeopardy! fans took to Reddit to discuss a clue they may have discovered, hinting that Ken Jennings will soon become the full-time host of the popular game show. The thread begins with a comment noting that “somebody” on Twitter noticed a key detail in how the Jeopardy! GOAT was billed in a recent press release.
‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Michael Weatherly’s New Video With His Kids

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly is starting his summer off right! The longtime TV star is taking a break between roles, now that his most recent series Bull has been canceled. And, he’s choosing to go all-out hitting the summer goodies and entertaining carnivals with his kids…and posing some deep philosophical questions to his Twitter followers, as well! And, the fans can’t get enough of this summer fun, commenting on the star’s recent family fun Twitter post.
'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change

Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
