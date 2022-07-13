‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off on Ken Jennings’ Tweet About Show’s Major Update

Earlier this week, Jeopardy! made the exciting announcement that it would be welcoming back its studio audience for the coming season (Season 39), set to begin filming at the end of the summer. Fans were thrilled by the news, as the show simply isn’t the same without the key component that is its live audience.

According to current part-time host Ken Jennings, the late Alex Trebek would have been overjoyed by the news as well. In a touching Twitter post following the announcement, Jennings shared a message to the legendary game show host.

“This is very exciting,” Ken Jennings wrote, before adding, “Nobody would be more pleased about this than Alex himself. He was a natural showman (as anyone who ever saw a Jeopardy! taping can attest) and was never quite as happy doing the audience-less shows of the pandemic era. We’re back, Alex!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Demand Ken Jennings’ Return as Host

Fans were so excited by the return of the audience that tickets flew off the virtual shelves with unbelievable speed. In the replies to Ken Jennings’ heartfelt response to the news, however, it became clear that the return of the audience was a distant second to the return of Jennings in the minds of fans.

For close to a year, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have amicably shared the hosting lectern (though if you go by fans’ responses to the dual hosting era, it’s been a brutal 11-month battle). Early on, fans determined that they preferred Ken over Mayim. As such, they have vehemently campaigned for the former to become the permanent host ever since.

So, when Ken announced that he was taking a few months away from the show back in May, fans responded with a wave of outrage. Since his departure, the Jeopardy! host has been absolutely inundated with demands for his return.

It’s no surprise, then, that fans took the opportunity to beg for his return in response to his recent announcement. “Please hurry back! It’s barely watchable without you!” one fan wrote. “When are you coming back? So, so miss you hosting the show!!!” another said.

“Yes! But the most important question is: are you [Ken Jennings] going to be permanent host? That’s what we all care about and want to know,” added a third.