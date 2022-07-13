Mickey Rourke Goes Off on Amber Heard, Says She’s Nothing But a ‘Gold Digger’

Just a little over a month after the now infamous court case “Depp vs. Heard” came to an end, “Iron Man 2” star Mickey Rourke is now revealing how he truly feels about Amber Heard.

TMZ reports that while speaking to Piers Morgan on Britain’s Talk TV on Tuesday (July 12th), Mickey Rourke proclaimed that he thought Amber Heard was nothing but a gold digger. He also relates to Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp because he has been accused of something that he didn’t do.

Mickey Rourke further explained that he went through a “costly” battle that gave him a “bad” reputation. It wasn’t until he’d lost tons of work that the truth finally surfaced and Rourke was able to get roles again. However, Rourke did not say what he was blamed for. But PageSix reveals the actor’s ex-wife Carré Otis claimed he was abusive and even threatened to kill himself if she did not marry him. They were married from 1991 to 1999.

While pushing his focus on Amber Heard, Mickey Rourke stated he saw right through her. When Morgan asked if he truly believed that Heard was a gold digger, Rourke replied, “Abso-f—ing-lutely.”

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019. The couple was married from 2015 to 2017. The lawsuit came to be after the actress wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post about how she survived domestic violence. Although she didn’t say it was Depp who had abused her, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star ended up losing various roles.

Depp was officially cleared of all accusations when he won the case. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Mickey Rourke Calls Out Tom Cruise & Says the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star is ‘Irrelevant’

Earlier this week while making an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Mickey Rourke called out fellow actor Tom Cruise. He declared the “Top Gun: Maverick” star irrelevant and said he didn’t respect Cruise for his role in the sequel. “The guy’s been doing the same offing part for 35 years,” Rourke declared. “I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power.”

Mickey Rourke went on to say that he appreciates other actors over Cruise. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’ work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

Despite Mickey Rourke’s keen criticism, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to be a huge blockbuster flick. The film recently surpassed $600 million at the box office.