‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Author Delia Owens Wanted for Questioning in Murder Investigation

By Craig Garrett
 3 days ago
African authorities believe that author Delia Owens may have information regarding the shooting death of a suspected poacher. Owens wrote the bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing. The novel follows the murder investigation of a young man in North Carolina. An upcoming film produced by Reese Witherspoon is based on the novel. The incident occurred almost three decades ago, reports The Atlantic.

Delia Owens present for footage aired on ABC

The American author had established a reputation for her animal conservation efforts. The incident was captured on video, according to Zambian authorities. The identity of the victim is unknown. Despite this, the video of the incident aired as part of a documentary. Shockingly, this was on the ABC News program “Turning Point.” Zambian authorities want to question Owens, even though it’s been nearly 26 years. In addition, her son Christopher and husband Mark are also wanted for questioning.

“There is no statute of limitations on murder in Zambia,” Lillian Shawa-Siyuni, Zambia’s director of public prosecutions, told The Atlantic. “They are all wanted for questioning in this case, including Delia Owens.”

In the 1980s and 1990s, Delia Owens worked as a consultant on anti-poaching efforts in Africa. An ABC news crew documented their work. Journalist Meredith Vieira headed the production. This then resulted in aired footage of someone shooting a suspected poacher to death after lying in wait for them at their camp. In addition, Vieira claims bodies are left for wild animals to eat in narration for the documentary. The cameraman approaches the obscured victim on the ground a bit closer in the video.

A documentary crew member of the incident names an Owens as the shooter

Chris Everson was a cameraman for the ABC documentary. He told The Atlantic in a 2010 interview that it was Christopher Owens who shot the man. Delia Owens denied this to the Atlantic. She claimed that people had mistaken her son for the cameraman. Her son shared the same first name with the cameraman. Interestingly, Meredith Viera was questioned in the same interview. She claimed that the ABC crew agreed not to identify anybody if a shooting took place.

There was considerable public outrage after the footage aired. Delia Owens and her family returned to the United States swiftly after. Granted, the United States Embassy advised them not to return. Of course, this was due to security concerns. Owens has not publicly commented on these recent developments.

In 2019, Delia Owens released her first book, Where the Crawdads Sing. It became a New York Times bestseller, with over 15 million copies sold. Producer Reese Witherspoon was instrumental in the success of the novel. The actor selected it for her popular book club. Of course, this helped with the enormous sales of the novel. “Shortly after, one of my very dearest friends and closest collaborators called me and said, ‘So we make it into a movie? And I was like, ‘Yes! That would be amazing!” Witherspoon told ET.

'Blue Bloods': Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
'Sons of Anarchy's Ron Perlman & His 'Yellowstone' Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
Priscilla Presley Snaps Pic With Rarely-Seen Twin Granddaughters Ahead of 'Elvis' Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her longtime love and rock-n-roll legend, Elvis Presley, divorced decades ago in 1973 before The King passed away in 1977. However, that hasn’t kept Priscilla from being a tour de force as a public figure. Earlier this week, her fans flocked to an event that saw Priscilla and her family members attend a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.
Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James' Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is 'Not the Greatest Country in the World,' Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
'The Lucy Show': Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
'American Idol' Runner-Up Says He Got 'Screwed' by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
'Chicago Med' Fans 'Can't Stand' This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
