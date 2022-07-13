ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Court date delayed for former Hornets player stopped with 3 pounds of marijuana

By Sara Coello
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCjHE_0geS44VB00

Montrezl Harrell’s preliminary hearing on drug charges has been pushed back another month, according to court staff.

The first hearing for Harrell, a former player for the Charlotte Hornets who’s currently an unrestricted free agent, was set for June but pushed back to July 13, according to court records. But on Wednesday, prosecutor Jennie Haymond said that a scheduling conflict with Harrell’s defense counsel had forced them to push the hearing back to August.

A Kentucky state trooper pulled Harrell over on May 12, accusing him of following another vehicle too closely on I-75, according to police records. The trooper wrote in a citation that he smelled marijuana in the 2020 Honda Pilot once Harrell, 28, stopped the vehicle.

Harrell admitted to having marijuana and “produced a small amount from his sweatpants,” according to the citation in the Madison County, Ky. case, but the trooper said he found three more pounds in the backseat.

Kentucky law allows only CBD oil for medicinal purposes, and Harrell could face stiffer penalties there than he would for similar charges in North Carolina. His arrest charge — trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana — is a Class D felony and carries a sentence of one to five years in prison, plus a fine of up to $10,000 .

Madison County lies about 80 miles southeast of Louisville, where Harrell played college basketball. He went on to play professionally for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Hornets in February.

In addition to his work on the court, Harrell recently opened a sneaker store in Rocky Mount. Kickz Scoop sell big-name shoes and other fashion, marketed around Harrell’s style.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Charlotte Observer

He’s been missing for weeks — now man’s car discovered in remote area, NC officials say

A North Carolina man’s car has been located — but its owner still hasn’t been seen since June, officials say. Gabriel Focaracci’s car was found Tuesday, July 12, according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The 2004 Toyota Solara was located on Curtis Creek Road, a road off the Blue Ridge Parkway about 35 miles east of Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

UNC’s Brady Manek is showcasing his skills. Is it enough to hang with the Hornets?

Brady Manek dribbled up the court, motoring as quickly as he could down the middle of the lane and tossed the ball skyward, looking to make the most unusual of connections. See, Manek is a product of North Carolina and even though he saw a former Duke rival out of the corner of his eye, he didn’t allow any manufactured hate to negatively influence his decision. Manek gave it up to Mark Williams for a two-handed flush, creating the rarest of basketball moments and something the two can joke about for years to come after hooking up for a nifty alley-oop in the Charlotte Hornets’ 91-80 win over Cleveland in Las Vegas Summer League action on Wednesday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montrezl Harrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Los Angeles Clippers#Lakers#The Charlotte Hornets#Cbd
Charlotte Observer

Police officer in Charlotte accused of threatening 2 people with ‘bodily harm’

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is in custody after two people accused her of threatening them, CMPD said Friday. The two unidentified individuals say Candyce Sellars threatened them with “bodily harm” on Wednesday, according to a CMPD news release. After a 911 call was made, a patrol supervisor arrived and notified the Internal Affairs Division, which began an investigation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
503
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy