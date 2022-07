The Philadelphia 76ers faced off with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in Las Vegas Summer League action. It was the Sixers’ final game of the summer circuit. The Sixers had some good moments on the offensive side of the ball, but they committed 21 turnovers and gave Chicago enough looks at the basket to score an average of 30 points per quarter in what was nearly a record-setting 119-104 defeat.

