Since they launched, the Blue Yeti and Blue Snowball USB mics have been staples for gamers and podcasters on a budget the world over, and they both have a hefty discount this Prime Day. With a diverse range of modes, easy-to-use controls, and audio quality that punches above their respective price points, that popularity is well deserved. While both mics are good to go as-is, there are plenty of third-party accessories. With options from boom arms, pop filters, and even shock mounts to squeeze a bit more quality and ease of use out of them, there's room for either mic to grow with your setup, and no need to just buy a new one if you wanted to upgrade down the line.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO