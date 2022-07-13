ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Emmy Nominations Don’t Help Change Its Shaky Reputation

 3 days ago
In 2013 Netflix made big news by picking up its first Emmy nominations, with nine for its debut original show, House of Cards. At the time, this development was treated as almost freakish. “It’s not a TV channel. Most of its viewers don’t use a television to watch its programs,” Joe...

Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Amazon’s The Latest Streaming Service To Cancel A Popular Show After Just One Season

The world of streaming entertainment is getting pretty tough to break into. As providers like Netflix are cancelling series such as Archive 81 after only one season, viewers could be finding it harder than ever to get attached to what could be their next favorite show. Sadly, the library of Amazon Prime shows has just suffered its own loss, as the J.K. Simmons/Sissy Spacek sci-fi drama Night Sky has just been cancelled with merely eight episodes to its name.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

‘1883’ Secures 3 Emmy Nominations… While ‘Yellowstone’ Is Ignored

Yesterday, just about every TV series fan was shocked when Yellowstone got snubbed from every major category at the Emmys, as they announced the nominations. It’s a bit puzzling, considering the show has been the most popular on the planet for the past two years, and many sites and critics were predicting Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, to be a frontrunner for “Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Nathan Lane On Setting Emmy Guest Actor Record With First ‘Only Murders’ Nom, “Big Surprise” Coming On Hulu Series, ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ Title Change & More

Only Murders in the Building guest star Nathan Lane set an Emmy record this morning as he landed his seventh nomination, becoming the most-nominated guest actor, across comedy and drama categories, in the history of television. The three-time Tony winner’s nom, in the category of Comedy Guest Actor, follows three for Modern Family, and one apiece for roles on Mad About You and Frasier, along with a sole Drama Guest Actor nom for The Good Wife. When Deadline caught up with the actor this morning to discuss the recognition, he teased where his Only Murders character Teddy Dimas is headed, at the same time revealing new details about a pair of anticipated A24 films in which he stars: Ari Aster’s horror Disappointment Blvd. and Larry Charles’ comedy F***ing Identical Twins.
NFL
CBS LA

Full List: 2022 Emmy Award Nominations

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix. Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television. Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roku Originals Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platform Roku has officially picked up its first Emmy Awards nominations. The company’s free, ad-supported Roku Channel was recognized with two Emmy nods for rom-com movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — for television movie and choreography for scripted programming — while Bill Burr landed a nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for comedy anthology series “Immoral Compass.” Roku picked up the streaming rights to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” from Lionsgate, after NBC canceled primetime musical comedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons. And “Immoral Compass” was originally set at Quibi, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Drive My Car's Hidetoshi Nishijima Joins Rashida Jones' in 'Sunny' at Apple TV+

Following his beautifully mourniful and introspective performance at the forefront of last year's Best Picture-nominated Drive My Car, Hidetoshi Nishijima is hopefully getting a number of casting deals at the moment. His vulnerable, versatile character work was exemplary, and it demonstrates the depths of his talents, particularly as a leading man. While we're still waiting to see where he'll go as an actor, we finally have word of his next big project. As it was announced yesterday, Nishijima will join Rashida Jones in Sunny, a half-hour, ten-episode dark comedy series from Apple TV+ and A24, which will serve as the latest collaboration between the actress, the streamer, and the distributor following 2020's overlooked On the Rocks.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Teaser: Hulu’s Award-Winning Dystopian Drama Returns In September

After a fourth season that garnered 11 Emmy Awards nominations, Hulu “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for a fifth season. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood,“ The Handmaid’s Tale” — in case you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know the premise—finds the United States torn apart by civil war, paving the road to power for Gilead, a totalitarian Christian theocratic government. Due to low fertility rates in Gilead, those women who can reproduce are reduced to child-bearing servitude, and they are referred to as “Handmaids.” The show features a cast headed by Elizabeth Moss playing June Osford, a Handmaid for the powerful turned rebel, alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, and Alexis Bledel, among others.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

10 Things Matty Matheson Can't Live Without

There are a few things chef Matty Matheson can't live without. From his cast iron pan and a pair of readers to his vintage motorcycle helmet and vintage bucket hats, these are Matty's ten essentials. All episodes of FX’s The Bear are streaming exclusively on Hulu. Transcript. Well, skating...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series. Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight led the pack with eight nominations, followed by...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. HBO’s “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and six other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he appreciated that “Squid Game” was chosen as the “first milestone” for a Hollywood and U.S. change of attitude. “Instead of just exporting the content around the world, it is now shifting to become a participant in the global content realm to facilitate exchanges of cultures around the world,” he told The Associated Press through a translator.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Jon Hamm ‘Fletch’ Movie Finally Coming to Theaters

There are nine Fletch novels by Gregory Mcdonald, and it seems like there have been at least that many attempts to revive the film series based on Mcdonald’s work. The original Fletch, starring Chevy Chase as the title character, remains a beloved ’80s favorite (the lone sequel, Fletch Lives, remains a disliked ’80s flop). Since then, so many filmmakers and actors have tried to get their own Fletch sequel or revival going. They all failed.
MOVIES
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
