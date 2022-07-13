Netflix’s Emmy Nominations Don’t Help Change Its Shaky Reputation

Following his beautifully mourniful and introspective performance at the forefront of last year's Best Picture-nominated Drive My Car, Hidetoshi Nishijima is hopefully getting a number of casting deals at the moment. His vulnerable, versatile character work was exemplary, and it demonstrates the depths of his talents, particularly as a leading man. While we're still waiting to see where he'll go as an actor, we finally have word of his next big project. As it was announced yesterday, Nishijima will join Rashida Jones in Sunny, a half-hour, ten-episode dark comedy series from Apple TV+ and A24, which will serve as the latest collaboration between the actress, the streamer, and the distributor following 2020's overlooked On the Rocks.
