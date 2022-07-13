UPD investigating after shots fired in East Utica

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his groin and leg was driven in a private vehicle Friday night to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, police said. Officers were called to the hospital at about 7:04 p.m. to investigate the shooting, Syracuse Police spokesperson Lt. Matthew...
A Utica man is accused of stealing a woman's cell phone and ID and later shooting at her vehicle. Suspect accused of stealing woman's phone, shooting at her vehicle in Utica. A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle.
UTICA — A man was shot in the knee in Utica Tuesday night and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said there was a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of South St. at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several people were witnessed fleeing the area in opposite directions. Several spent shell casings were found at the scene. While officers were still investigating the crime scene, police said a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot to his knee. The man was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle. The investigation started on July 8 when a woman reported an incident to Utica police that had happened the day prior. She alleges that 23-year-old Markus Dibrango, who she is acquainted with, approached her on Varick Street and stole her cell phone and ID from her hand before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, N.Y. – A homeless man in Utica was arrested Friday after threatening to pull out a gun in the employee parking lot of the county office building. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, 48-year-old Fernando Guantero was walking in the lot around 8:25 a.m. shirtless, screaming obscenities and threatening to pull out a gun and shoot people.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is investigating an incident that took place at Kohls and is asking the public to help identify the suspects. If you know either of the individuals shown in the image below or have any information regarding the incident that...
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found several spent shell casings in the street. Police were also informed that multiple people ran from the scene in different directions through various backyards after the shots were fired.
UTICA — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit in Utica late Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said two 17-year-old males were spotted in a stolen vehicle in the city at about 10 p.m. Monday. The vehicle had been reported stolen only about an hour earlier.
Annsville, NY — State Police are looking for two men accused of robbing an Oneida County Cliff's Local Market at gunpoint overnight. According to State Troopers, the two men walked into the store at 4094 State Route 69 in the town of Annsville shortly before 2 A.M. Thursday morning. One of them was armed with a long gun. Both suspects went behind the counter to steal cash and cigarettes.
PENNELLVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police arrested a Syracuse man on July 14 on kidnapping charges. According to State Police, 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley from Syracuse is accused of showing up at a 31-year-old male victim’s residence in Pennelville, New York and physically “forcing him out of his house and into a vehicle.”
TRENTON- A local man is faced with charges from a fleeing/speeding case in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Andrew C. Franchell, 19, of Remsen, NY. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third-degree and reckless driving.
SYRACUSE, NY – There was nothing crooked about a foot pursuit and arrest in Syracuse on Friday except for the barrel of the gun confiscated by police. According to police, on Friday, at around 2:45 P.M., Officers R. Bebernitz and G. DiPuccio were patrolling the area in and around the 200 block of Mary Street when they came upon two suspicious males, one of which was wanted for questioning in a previous shots fired incident.
UTICA — A section of Genesee Street in downtown Utica will be closed through the weekend due to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival, according to the Utica Police Department. The arts festival started on July 12, and the street closure will run through Monday morning, police said....
MARCY — Several state corrections officers were injured in two separate attacks by inmates a week apart at the Mid-State Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. Authorities said several officers were escorting an inmate to an observation cell on June 30...
Syracuse N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office released a list of indictments for June 2 - 30. Here’s a look at some of the people indicted. The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard database follows, which provides a complete list of the new indictments. You may also search the database for past indictments.
(WSYR-TV) — Public Information Officer Samantha Fields of Madison County tells NewsChannel 9 about a two-vehicle crash that included four victims at the intersection of Williams Rd. and Brown Rd. in Munnsville. Fields says that all individuals involved in the crash are conscious and have been taken by ambulance...
Editor’s note: This story was updated Friday, July 15, 2022, with more details from the Syracuse Fire Department. Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters were busy Thursday as they battled two apartment fires within hours of each other on the city’s East Side, a fire official said. Firefighters were...
