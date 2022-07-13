UPD investigating after shots fired in East Utica

UTICA — A man was shot in the knee in Utica Tuesday night and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said there was a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of South St. at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several people were witnessed fleeing the area in opposite directions. Several spent shell casings were found at the scene. While officers were still investigating the crime scene, police said a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot to his knee. The man was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO