ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

UPD investigating after shots fired in East Utica

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened around 9:15...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WKTV

Utica man accused of shooting at vehicle

A Utica man is accused of stealing a woman's cell phone and ID and later shooting at her vehicle. Suspect accused of stealing woman's phone, shooting at her vehicle in Utica. A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica gunfire incident under investigation

UTICA — A man was shot in the knee in Utica Tuesday night and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said there was a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of South St. at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several people were witnessed fleeing the area in opposite directions. Several spent shell casings were found at the scene. While officers were still investigating the crime scene, police said a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot to his knee. The man was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect accused of stealing woman's phone, shooting at her vehicle in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he stole a woman’s cell phone and later fired a gunshot at her vehicle. The investigation started on July 8 when a woman reported an incident to Utica police that had happened the day prior. She alleges that 23-year-old Markus Dibrango, who she is acquainted with, approached her on Varick Street and stole her cell phone and ID from her hand before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD looking for suspects in Kohls incident

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is investigating an incident that took place at Kohls and is asking the public to help identify the suspects. If you know either of the individuals shown in the image below or have any information regarding the incident that...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tilden#South Street#Upd
WKTV

Police looking for home surveillance footage after shots fired in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were fired in East Utica Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of South Street and Tilden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where they found several spent shell casings in the street. Police were also informed that multiple people ran from the scene in different directions through various backyards after the shots were fired.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teens face gun, other charges following Utica vehicle and foot pursuit

UTICA — Two teenagers are facing multiple charges following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit in Utica late Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said two 17-year-old males were spotted in a stolen vehicle in the city at about 10 p.m. Monday. The vehicle had been reported stolen only about an hour earlier.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers investigate armed robbery at Oneida County Cliff's Local Market

Annsville, NY — State Police are looking for two men accused of robbing an Oneida County Cliff's Local Market at gunpoint overnight. According to State Troopers, the two men walked into the store at 4094 State Route 69 in the town of Annsville shortly before 2 A.M. Thursday morning. One of them was armed with a long gun. Both suspects went behind the counter to steal cash and cigarettes.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse man accused of kidnapping, victim treated after jumping from moving car

PENNELLVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police arrested a Syracuse man on July 14 on kidnapping charges. According to State Police, 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley from Syracuse is accused of showing up at a 31-year-old male victim’s residence in Pennelville, New York and physically “forcing him out of his house and into a vehicle.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

Remsen man accused of fleeing officer in motor vehicle, reckless driving: NYSP

TRENTON- A local man is faced with charges from a fleeing/speeding case in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Andrew C. Franchell, 19, of Remsen, NY. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third-degree and reckless driving.
REMSEN, NY
Shore News Network

Syracuse Police Make Gun Arrest After Foot Pursuit

SYRACUSE, NY – There was nothing crooked about a foot pursuit and arrest in Syracuse on Friday except for the barrel of the gun confiscated by police. According to police, on Friday, at around 2:45 P.M., Officers R. Bebernitz and G. DiPuccio were patrolling the area in and around the 200 block of Mary Street when they came upon two suspicious males, one of which was wanted for questioning in a previous shots fired incident.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Intersection in city to close through weekend

UTICA — A section of Genesee Street in downtown Utica will be closed through the weekend due to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival, according to the Utica Police Department. The arts festival started on July 12, and the street closure will run through Monday morning, police said....
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two corrections officers injured in attacks at Mid-State prison in Marcy

MARCY — Several state corrections officers were injured in two separate attacks by inmates a week apart at the Mid-State Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. Authorities said several officers were escorting an inmate to an observation cell on June 30...
MARCY, NY
localsyr.com

Two-vehicle crash in Munnsville, people involved taken to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — Public Information Officer Samantha Fields of Madison County tells NewsChannel 9 about a two-vehicle crash that included four victims at the intersection of Williams Rd. and Brown Rd. in Munnsville. Fields says that all individuals involved in the crash are conscious and have been taken by ambulance...
MUNNSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy