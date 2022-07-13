ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida man finds iguana in toilet - for third time

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Bruce Bleyer said he found an iguana in his toilet for the third time in less than a year. This last time, it happened twice within one week.

“Every time I walk into the restroom, I open the lid of the toilet with a certain amount of apprehension,” Bleyer said.

Each time, Bleyer has called Harold Rondan, who makes his living moving iguanas.

“One time it was funny,” Rondan said. “Second time, let’s do something about it - but now, the third time?”

Bleyer said he’s going to keep Rondan’s number handy - just in case he needs him for a fourth time.

