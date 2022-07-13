ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty in armed bank robbery

By Nick Veronica
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdqLD_0geRzvpm00
A photo of the alleged getaway car released at the time of the robbery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assisting an Angola bank robbery in 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.

Anthony Wilson, 34, will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors alleged Wilson and co-defendants Khalil Holland and Adrian D. Applewhite conspired to rob the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road on Oct. 26, 2017. The alleged Wilson gave Holland the semi-automatic pistol he brandished after he walked into the bank with a medical mask on and demanded money from the teller.

Wilson waited in a car nearby, they said, apparently acting as a getaway driver. However, the robbery didn’t get that far: An alarm was activated and Holland ran before he got any money.

Holland was previously convicted and sentenced, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Applewhite was also convicted but is awaiting sentencing. The U.S. attorney’s office previously indicated this robbery was part of a string of attempted heists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

woman from Cheektowaga arrested on felony drug charges

On July 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Alden arrested Chavonne M. ST Louis, 43 of Cheektowaga, NY for criminal possession of a Narco drug with intent to sell and introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and two counts of introducing contraband into a prison. On July 9,2022 Troopers had...
ALDEN, NY
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police recover rifles, cocaine in July 14 search warrant

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo Police Department announced on Friday the findings of a search warrant conducted Thursday on Heussy Avenue. Police recovered a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, 10 additional rifles, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and $4,600 cash. One of the rifles recovered during Thursday's search warrant was an illegal weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angola, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Angola, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
WBEN 930AM

10 Cars Stolen From West-Herr

(WBEN Buffalo, NY) Ten vehicles were reported stolen Friday night from the West-Herr Toyota dealership in Orchard Park. Five were recovered early Saturday morning in nearby locations. West-Herr says the cars already recovered show no damage. It you have any information on this please call the Orchard Park Police.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Falls man charged with Tuesday murder

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) A Niagara Falls man is charged with fatally shooting a Buffalo man on Pine Avenue Tuesday. Detectives took 37-year-old Michael O. Hamilton into custody. Hamilton is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Jason C. Chapman, of Buffalo on the 900 block of Pine Avenue. Hamilton was...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW-TV

Search warrants executed at Buffalo Tops mass shooting suspect's home being kept secret

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What was found inside the Buffalo Tops mass shooting suspect's home? The official answer to that question is being kept hidden from the public. For two months, the 7 News I-Team has been working to get information about the mass shooting, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. We've filed a number of Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests with many different agencies. We're asking government agencies to disclose public documents, records and videos to give you a better picture of how this could have happened.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Man stabbed near Broadway and Ellicott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported a male victim was stabbed Friday night in the vicinity of Broadway and Ellicott Street. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call or text...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot near E. North Street and Lemon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was shot near the intersection of E. North Street and Lemon Street on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where the man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and has been listed as stable.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence woman missing since March found living outside NYS

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman who was missing since March has been found, and authorities say she was living out of state. Lindsey Wozniak, 31, was believed to have last been seen in Buffalo, but it’s not clear where she was found. The Sheriff’s Office says her family has been notified that she was found.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On July 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Janelys D. Johnson, 23 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On July 11, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Subsequent to investigation, it was found that Johnson was intentionally scanning barcodes that did not match the items. Johnson was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy