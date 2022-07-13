ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft starts testing new Windows 11 taskbar UI changes

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is experimenting with new UI changes to the Windows 11 taskbar. The software giant is testing out bringing back the familiar search bar from Windows 10, alongside notification badges for the Widgets section in Windows 11. Windows 11 currently ships with a search button on the taskbar, which...

www.theverge.com

The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Windows 11 is testing a major change to the taskbar

Windows 11’s taskbar has been among its most controversial elements. But Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 Insider Preview (Build 25158), which is now available in its Dev Channel, could bring back some older features of the taskbar some may appreciate. The preview build highlights several UI changes to the...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Microsoft could be readying Windows 12 for 2024 in a major shakeup

Microsoft is changing how it releases major versions of Windows again, and it could mean we see a Windows 12 release in 2024. Windows Central reports that Microsoft is shifting back to a three-year release cycle for Windows, which means the next major version of Windows is now due in 2024. It’s another big change to how Microsoft develops Windows.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Robin raises $30M to expand its office reservation software as companies embrace hybrid work

Micah Remley, the CEO of Robin, argues that businesses can have their cake and eat it too by going the “hybrid” work route — that is, having employees work in-office during a portion of the week and remote for the remainder. Remley joined Robin after Brian Muse and twin brothers Sam and Zach Dunn founded the startup to help companies manage office space using reservation software.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Watch this impressive AR demo ‘reset’ a room using latest Apple tech

What if you could use the augmented reality features of a LiDAR-equipped iPhone to see how a room might look with all its furniture removed? That’s the idea behind a new AR prototype shown off by Shopify’s Russ Maschmeyer on Twitter. The demo, which he refers to as a “reset button” for a room, puts Ikea’s virtual design tool to shame. But it’s just an internal experiment for now that offers an interesting peek at the kinds of experiences that could be possible with Apple’s latest AR APIs.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to edit or unsend an iMessage in iOS 16

We’ve all done it: sent a text message and then instantly regretted it. Whether it was a text to your parent with a spelling error that they’d never let you live down, a message with a wrong word in it (“I don’t want to come to the party!” instead of “I want to come to the party!”), or a sudden realization that you just sent your message to the wrong person — it can be at the least embarrassing and at the worst disastrous.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This Windows 11 update breaks as much as it fixes

Windows 11 is getting some mixed reviews from its userbase right now, and it looks like issues caused by the latest security update aren't going to sway opinions in a more positive direction. As reported by Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Windows 11 update KB5015814 has been released onto...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Amazon offers to limit use of merchant data in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

It has also offered to revise how sellers can quality for inclusion to Prime; and allow them to choose their own delivery firm and negotiate terms directly with the carrier, as well as committing not to use any data obtained via Prime about the terms and performance of third party carriers for its own competing logistics services.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Windows Server 20H2 is reaching end of life soon

Microsoft has reminded business users that version 20H2 of its Windows Server offering is reaching end of life on August 8 2022. This Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) version of Microsoft’s server will no longer receive updates including security patches from this time after almost two years of service. "Windows Server,...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Intel plans to raise CPU prices this year

Intel is getting ready to increase the prices of its CPUs and chips. Nikkei reports that the chip maker will raise prices on its flagship CPUs and a wide range of other chips later this year, including Wi-Fi and other connectivity chips. Intel has already informed its customers of the price increases, and it will likely lead to more PC and laptop price increases during the holiday period.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Vergecast: MacBook Air M2 review, Elon vs. Twitter, and Apple beta season

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. On today’s episode, Nilay, David, and Alex chat with Verge reviews editor...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Save Hard Disk Space on Windows 10 With CompactGUI

If you have installed large apps and games on your Windows 10 PC and are running low on space, you can shrink their size using CompactGUI. And the beauty about it is that the app will reduce the file sizes without impacting performance. But what is CompactGUI, and how do you use it?
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Scored a Massive Win for Its Advertising Business

Netflix tapped Microsoft to provide technology and sales for its forthcoming ad-supported tier. Microsoft doesn't have a well-established video advertising business. Netflix gives it a guaranteed customer to build and iterate technology and sales practices, which it can extend to others in the industry. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
The Verge

It’s ChromeOS now, not Chrome OS

Chrome OS, Google’s Linux-based operating system for its Chromebook devices, has been around for more than a decade, but the company has made a small but notable branding change: it’s now called ChromeOS, with no space in between. James Croom, Google’s senior director of marketing for ChromeOS, confirmed the change to The Verge.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos

DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
SOFTWARE

