ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Mother arrested in cold case death of young son 23 years ago

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0geRzAmz00

DECATUR, Ga. — A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 6-year-old son outside Atlanta more than 23 years ago, her arrest brought about by a forensic artist’s rendering of the child that led to a tip, authorities said Wednesday.

A DeKalb County grand jury returned an indictment on June 28 against Teresa Ann Bailey Black, District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release.

Black, 45, is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the death of William DaShawn Hamilton. She was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 29 and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

No attorney was listed for Black in online court records.

When the boy’s body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 26, 1999, authorities estimated he had been dead for three to six months. His identity was unknown and the manner and cause of his death was undetermined.

He remained unidentified for decades, despite the efforts of DeKalb County police and the county medical examiner’s office, as well as news coverage of the case. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children got involved in 2000, providing renderings of the boy and featuring the story. A forensic artist with the center produced a new rendering in 2019 that was featured by news outlets.

A person who knew Black and her son in 1998 saw a rendering in May 2020 and contacted the center, according to the news release. DeKalb County police and prosecutors then followed that lead.

DNA collected from Black earlier this year linked her to the remains, authorities said.

“For far too long, this precious little boy had no name and no story,” Boston said in the news release. “Through the tireless efforts of several individuals and organizations who were determined not to let this boy be forgotten, William has been identified, and justice will be served in his memory.”

Black and her son had been living in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a family member when she withdrew William from school in December 1998 and moved with him to Atlanta, the release says. She returned to Charlotte in late 1999 without the boy and told different stories about where he was.

Angeline Hartmann, spokesperson for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said the case demonstrates “why we never give up hope.”

“For more than two decades, a woman in Charlotte who knew William and his mother followed her gut feeling that something wasn’t right and kept looking for him,” Hartmann said in the release. “We’re grateful she never stopped until she found a rendering of William online and gave investigators the missing piece to help solve this 23-year-old mystery.”

Boston is asking anyone who may have known Black or William at the time of the boy’s death to call her office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a car being shot at in a neighborhood near I-17 and Missouri Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a car with damage from bullet holes. A 16-year-old boy, who was identified as Kevin Enriquez, was found dead in the driver’s seat.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'Investigating this...as a homicide': Teenager dead after being shot while driving

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old is dead after he was reportedly shot while driving his car on 26th Avenue in Phoenix, the city's police department said. The teen, Kevin Enriquez, was identified after officers arrived on the scene to calls of gunshots, police said. Investigators learned that after Enriquez was shot, the car he was driving ran into a parked car and stopped.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday. Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Arizona State
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Boston, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
AZFamily

Mom was reportedly asleep when 3-year-old girl drowned in Surprise backyard pool

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new information about the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in Surprise earlier this week. On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., someone called 911 saying the toddler was found in the pool at a home near Reems and Greenway roads and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Police said it was possible she had been in the pool for up to three hours.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR News

Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Saturday afternoon for a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix, authorities said. Eunice Benally stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, according to a press release. She was last seen Saturday near 22nd Avenue and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Extradition#Violent Crime
fox10phoenix.com

Two shootings reported at Mesa apartment in span of four hours

MESA, Ariz. - Two shootings broke out at a Mesa apartment complex early Friday morning, and police believe they could be connected. The incidents happened at a complex near Country Club Drive and McKellips on July 15. Police say the first one happened at around midnight, after a victim reported...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigating deadly crash between FedEx truck & motorcyclist

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning. Tempe police say that a FedEx truck and motorcycle crashed around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road in Tempe. Detectives believe the truck was heading east and was turning to head north when it hit a motorcycle traveling west. Video from the scene showed the motorcycle tipped over in the middle of the intersection underneath the truck. Police say the motorcycle driver was announced dead at the scene. At this time, impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of armed robbers from Anthem jewelry store

PHOENIX — A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the armed robbers at an Anthem jewelry store earlier this week. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the FBI Phoenix Field Office to offer the reward after two suspects robbed the Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway on Wednesday around 6 p.m., MCSO said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shoots another man for yelling while playing video games, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of shooting another man for yelling while playing a video game on Thursday night in Phoenix, police said. It happened near Central Avenue and Hatcher Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Investigators said Cesar Torres-Gonzalez and an unidentified man in his 20s were in an apartment when they got into a fight over the yelling. The victim apparently pushed Torres-Gonzalez, who went into his room, got his gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 30-year-old Buckeye woman was arrested earlier this week after doctors found traces of drugs in her two-year-old son’s system. According to court documents, Larissa Ann McGuire brought her son to Buckeye Abrazo Hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after midnight, she said she woke up and noticed he was having difficulty breathing. She said he had thrown up about six hours earlier and believed he just had too much Powerade.
BUCKEYE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Newborn baby found dead in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX (TCD) -- Police officers are searching for information after they reportedly discovered the remains of a newborn in an alleyway. According to the Phoenix Police Department, on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a call at 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street and located the deceased newborn. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a news conference that a concerned citizen called 911 after they "observed some suspicious items" nearby. When officers got to the scene, they found the body and transported it to the medical examiner’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbor says constable forced his way in to Phoenix apartment before deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and more than 36 hours after that shooting involving a Maricopa County constable, there are few details about what led up to it. It happened Tuesday morning at an apartment complex off 46th Street and Thomas in Phoenix. The Maricopa County Constable’s Office said their deputy constable was serving eviction papers at that time and was OK after the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy