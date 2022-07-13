ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

22-year-old man shot and killed on expressway was newly engaged, Louisiana cops say

A 22-year-old man who was recently engaged died after being shot while driving on an expressway, Louisiana deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to a medical call from the Westbank Expressway in Marrero at 6:49 p.m. Monday, July 11, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marrero is on the West Bank, across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans.

When they arrived to the scene, deputies found Allen Dominick in his car on the shoulder of the road with gunshot wounds. Dominick was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies have not yet identified a suspect or motive. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting took place around 6:40-6:45 p.m. somewhere between Manhattan Boulevard and the Harvey Canal, which is about 3 miles further down the expressway from where Dominick was found, several outlets have reported.

McClatchy News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Just days before he was killed, Dominick proposed to his girlfriend, Mary-Grace Kaiser, over the weekend on a family trip, his family said.

After not hearing from Dominick, Kaiser grew alarmed, so she checked his location and noticed he had been sitting on the expressway without moving for about 10 minutes. That’s when she called Dominick’s mother, Debbie Franklin, with her concerns, the two told Fox 8 News.

Kaiser said she last heard from Dominick around 6:40 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

““He just knew how to make people laugh. He always made people laugh. He could smile, and somebody would laugh. He could laugh and everyone would laugh,” Kaiser told Fox 8.

