The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO