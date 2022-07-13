ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in shooting at Long Beach home, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot inside his Long Beach home by an acquaintance, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 9:38 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 15th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say both men were inside the home when an argument broke out and escalated into a shooting. When police arrived shortly after, they located the man inside his home with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, authorities said. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, according to the LBPD.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel also responded to the shooting and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple wounds to the upper body, police said. He is now in stable condition, according to authorities.

Casings were located by officers at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police shoot, kill armed man on rooftop in Long Beach

The post Man wounded in shooting at Long Beach home, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

